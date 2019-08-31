Menu

Video: Jamie Vardy’s stunning long-range lob for Leicester against Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy has fired the Foxes into the lead against Bournemouth this afternoon with a sensational long-range lob.

Jamie Vardy has fired Leicester City into the lead just 12 minutes into their clash with Bournemouth. The charismatic striker beat Cherries stopper Aaron Ramsdale with a sensational long-range lob that was hit first time.

Vardy’s effort was thanks to a pinpoint pass from Three Lions star Ben Chilwell.

32-year-old Vardy made this stunning goal look effortless.

Check out the retired England international’s stunner below, courtesy of DAZN Canada:

Vardy wasn’t given the recognition he deserves after scoring 18 league goals last season, today’s effort shows that the tireless forward is one of the best strikers in the league.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Brendan Rodgers Jamie Vardy