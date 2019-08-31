Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy has fired the Foxes into the lead against Bournemouth this afternoon with a sensational long-range lob.
Jamie Vardy has fired Leicester City into the lead just 12 minutes into their clash with Bournemouth. The charismatic striker beat Cherries stopper Aaron Ramsdale with a sensational long-range lob that was hit first time.
Vardy’s effort was thanks to a pinpoint pass from Three Lions star Ben Chilwell.
32-year-old Vardy made this stunning goal look effortless.
Check out the retired England international’s stunner below, courtesy of DAZN Canada:
Vardy wasn’t given the recognition he deserves after scoring 18 league goals last season, today’s effort shows that the tireless forward is one of the best strikers in the league.