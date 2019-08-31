Menu

Video: Kevin de Bruyne fires Manchester City into the lead vs Brighton with tidy finish after a minute

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne has handed the Citizens the lead against Brighton after just a minute, the Belgian produced a tidy finish to score.

With just over a minute on the clock Oleksandr Zinchenko played a lovely through ball into the path of David Silva and the playmaker showed why he’s called ‘El Mago’ by putting the ball on a plate for his teammate.

De Bruyne composed himself and slotted the ball into the back of the net with a tidy side-foot finish.

After some troubles with injuries last season, can De Bruyne prove himself as the league’s best midfielder once again this season?

Check out City’s quick-fire opener below:

Pep Guardiola’s side are off to a flying start this afternoon.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories guardiola Pep Guardiola