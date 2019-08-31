Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne has handed the Citizens the lead against Brighton after just a minute, the Belgian produced a tidy finish to score.

With just over a minute on the clock Oleksandr Zinchenko played a lovely through ball into the path of David Silva and the playmaker showed why he’s called ‘El Mago’ by putting the ball on a plate for his teammate.

De Bruyne composed himself and slotted the ball into the back of the net with a tidy side-foot finish.

After some troubles with injuries last season, can De Bruyne prove himself as the league’s best midfielder once again this season?

Check out City’s quick-fire opener below:

Manchester City 1 – 0 Brighton pic.twitter.com/E7iJr3ekvU — yariga vedeo (@YarigaV) August 31, 2019

Lovely goal by Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City vs Brighton 1-0 pic.twitter.com/wK4gmcZagD — DONSPORTS (@donsports1) August 31, 2019

Look at the linkup play from Zinchenko -> David Silva -> De Bruyne Simple and beautifulpic.twitter.com/zNdPqqrUYC — ONOME (@MeetOnome) August 31, 2019

Pep Guardiola’s side are off to a flying start this afternoon.