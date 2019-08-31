These Chelsea fans loved this beautiful moment between Frank Lampard and Mateo Kovacic this afternoon, Lampard joked with the star after a chance vs Sheffield United.

In the 36th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Chelsea and Sheffield United, Mateo Kovacic came close to ending his shocking run without a goal.

The 25-year-old’s effort ran just wide of the post and Lampard hilariously decided to gesture to the star that he was ‘that close’ to scoring.

Lampard’s little gesture got a smile out of Kovacic and it’s clear that the pair are enjoying working together.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

Lampard please teach Kovacic how to shoot. At least they can see the funny side ? pic.twitter.com/MecYTvN4H7 — Will (@willreyner) August 31, 2019

Lampard X Kovacic We all here for this content pic.twitter.com/0RjBObv7Qo — Rocky (@Primeodoi_) August 31, 2019

Kovacic’s last goal was for Real Madrid in January 2017, as per Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea fans also took to social media to express their love for the moment:

Lampard hinting Kovacic about how close he was & then sarcastic laugh between both is the best thing I have seen today.#CHESHU — Déèpäk Pâñdêý (@speedcfc) August 31, 2019

Did you see that smile and bond between Lampard and Kovacic? ? — II SK II (@ShauryaCFC) August 31, 2019

Lampard encouraging him and telling him it was inches away and kovacic smiling back, this what we love to see — Haroon (@Haroon33282724) August 31, 2019

You see that Lampard Kovacic thing ??… damnn i love my club #CHESHU — Daneji Salim (@DanejiSalim) August 31, 2019

Really special moment between Lampard and Kovacic there. #CHESHU — mountholic_8 (@mountholic_8) August 31, 2019

Lampard loves Kovacic — LampfraudBall (@Lampfraud) August 31, 2019

Lampard seems to be getting the best out of Kovacic after he made his move to Chelsea permanent this summer, according to BBC Sport the Blues splashed £40m on the Croatian’s signing.

We can already see an improvement in Kovacic’s performance and if Lampard can get him scoring, there’s no stopping the creative midfielder this season.