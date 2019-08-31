Menu

Video: Lovely moment Frank Lampard jokes with Mateo Kovacic after chance for Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Chelsea FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

These Chelsea fans loved this beautiful moment between Frank Lampard and Mateo Kovacic this afternoon, Lampard joked with the star after a chance vs Sheffield United.

In the 36th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Chelsea and Sheffield United, Mateo Kovacic came close to ending his shocking run without a goal.

The 25-year-old’s effort ran just wide of the post and Lampard hilariously decided to gesture to the star that he was ‘that close’ to scoring.

Lampard’s little gesture got a smile out of Kovacic and it’s clear that the pair are enjoying working together.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

Kovacic’s last goal was for Real Madrid in January 2017, as per Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea fans also took to social media to express their love for the moment:

Lampard seems to be getting the best out of Kovacic after he made his move to Chelsea permanent this summer, according to BBC Sport the Blues splashed £40m on the Croatian’s signing.

We can already see an improvement in Kovacic’s performance and if Lampard can get him scoring, there’s no stopping the creative midfielder this season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Frank Lampard Mateo Kovacic