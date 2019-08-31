Video: Man Utd legend praises Solskjaer strategy in transfer window this summer

Rio Ferdinand has praised Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the change that he has tried to implement in his squad this summer.

The Red Devils were relatively quiet in the window, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire their only notable additions.

Meanwhile, they have since allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave as well as the likes of Ander Herrera and Chris Smalling, and so some may well question whether or not they have a stronger squad now compared to last season in terms of talent and depth in the group.

Ferdinand believes that his former teammate has got it spot on in terms of the ideas and principles that he is trying to implement in the squad, as he has made it clear what he’s trying to do and has stuck by that ideology of showing more faith in younger players.

“I think there’s some clear thinking from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The reaction has been quite negative from this transfer window, but what I can say that is positive is that there’s a clear picture from Ole in that he wants to bring young, hungry players into this club.

“He doesn’t want any complacency, he doesn’t want people coasting and anyone in that category has been shipped out.

“That’s a step in the right direction as there’s been too many players at the club for too many years that felt as though they’ve been doing Man Utd a favour and I’ll leave on my terms.

“He’s shown this window with the likes of Sanchez, Lukaku who probably thought they could stay here as long as they really wanted, ‘no you’re not in my plans, I’m going to get rid of you and hand the responsibility to some young players who are hungry and who have now got an opportunity, platform and stage to go and show are they good enough'”.

Time will tell whether or not that leads to all-important results on the pitch, but it’s difficult to disagree with Ferdinand, albeit perhaps more was needed to come in and strengthen the squad to ensure that Man Utd can compete for trophies this season.