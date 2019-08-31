Video: No chance of VAR taking this one from Cristiano Ronaldo as he opens his account for the season

VAR has already made plenty of enemies since it’s introduction and Cristiano Ronaldo was obviously frustrated last week as his goal was disallowed due to a marginal offside decision.

There was no such danger with anything disallowing his goal tonight as he put Juventus 3-0 up against Napoli.

It’s not the cleanest you’ll ever see him strike a ball but the precision on his effort is enough to send it past the sprawling keeper:

Napoli have since pulled two quick goals back to ensure a tense finish for last season’s champions.