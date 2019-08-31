Video: Paul Pogba seen limping out of St Mary’s following Man United vs Southampton after ace suffers twisted ankle

Paul Pogba was seen limping out of St Mary’s stadium this afternoon after his Man United side drew 1-1 with Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dropped even more points today, as they threw away a one goal lead to draw with Southampton down on the south coast.

Paul Pogba limping out of St Mary’s after twisting his ankle in #MUFC’s draw with #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/HxIv7GQza5 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 31, 2019

And if this wasn’t bad enough, Pogba also seemed to pick up a knock from the match, after he was seen limping out of the stadium, with journalist Simon Peach stating that his is due to him twisting his ankle during the game.

Thank god there’s a international break up next, eh United fans!