Video: Ridiculous own goal gifts Juventus victory after Napoli fight back from three goals down

Imagine your team battling back from three goals down away to the champions only for a horrific own goal to gift the opposition all three points in injury time.
Kalidou Koulibaly was poor for a couple of the earlier goals and he probably would be pleased if you offered him the chance to score the last minute winner.
Unfortunately for him he manages to find the top corner with a sliced clearance despite being unchallenged as a free kick came in:
16’ Juventus 1-0 Napoli
19’ Juventus 2-0 Napoli
62’ Juventus 3-0 Napoli
66’ Juventus 3-1 Napoli
68’ Juventus 3-2 Napoli
81’ Juventus 3-3 Napoli
What a Comeback ?
90′ Juventus 4-3 Napoli
Koulibaly own Goal ?#Juventus #Napoli #SerieA
It’s some finish, but that won’t be a great deal of consolation to him or his teammates.