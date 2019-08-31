Menu

Video: Roberto Firmino’s thunderous strike to make it 3-0 to Liverpool vs Burnley

Burnley FC Liverpool FC
Roberto Firmino scored his 50th Premier League goal during Liverpool’s victory against Burnley this evening, Nick Pope had no chance of stopping the powerful strike.

Roberto Firmino has become the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League, the 27-year-old made it 3-0 to Liverpool against Burnley to achieve the milestone.

Mohamed Salah twisted and turned past two Burnley defenders after the Reds launched a counter-attack before leaving the ball to Firmino.

The Brazilian star struck the ball first time and it flew into the bottom corner. This was a very impressive finish.

Firmino is crucial to Jurgen Klopp’s system and it’s nice to see that the forward has finally achieved this impressive milestone, which will silence any of his critics if they still have doubts over his ability.

