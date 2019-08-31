Roberto Firmino scored his 50th Premier League goal during Liverpool’s victory against Burnley this evening, Nick Pope had no chance of stopping the powerful strike.

Roberto Firmino has become the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League, the 27-year-old made it 3-0 to Liverpool against Burnley to achieve the milestone.

Mohamed Salah twisted and turned past two Burnley defenders after the Reds launched a counter-attack before leaving the ball to Firmino.

The Brazilian star struck the ball first time and it flew into the bottom corner. This was a very impressive finish.

Check out Firmino’s goal below:

The first Brazilian to 50 Premier League goals! Roberto Firmino gets Liverpool's third! Catch the rest of this one on NBC, or stream: https://t.co/BWGoONNkUX pic.twitter.com/Jl6zQXMDcv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2019

Firmino is crucial to Jurgen Klopp’s system and it’s nice to see that the forward has finally achieved this impressive milestone, which will silence any of his critics if they still have doubts over his ability.