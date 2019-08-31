Video: Sadio Mane applies finishing touch to ruthless Liverpool count-attack vs Burnley

Liverpool went 2-0 up against Burnley at Turf Moor this evening, after Sadio Mane slotted home following a ruthless counter-attack from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a fluke goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool soon doubled their advantage through Senegalese international Mane.

After Burnley gave the ball away at the back, Firmino ran towards their goal before playing in Mane, who fired home with an ice-cool finish.

A great first half in what’s sure to be a tricky game for the Reds!

Pictures via Sky Sports