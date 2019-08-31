Video: Sadio Mane fumes at Mo Salah after Liverpool teammate fails to pass to him during Burnley clash

Sadio Mane wasn’t exactly best pleased with teammate Mo Salah this evening, with the Liverpool forward clearly showing his frustration after being taken off against Burnley.

With the score already at 3-0, Salah was played in by his Reds teammate, as he ignored a simple pass to Mane, trying to take on the Burnley defence and score himself in the process.

Mane isn’t happy with Salah not passing to him lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/rr4RkaXqYG — Çt (@CIinicalTorress) August 31, 2019

Sadio Mane was not happy with Salah being selfish and not passing him the ball ??pic.twitter.com/JywgJMGi7n — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) August 31, 2019

Passing it to Mane would’ve given the forward a great chance to score his second of the match, however Salah seemingly only had eyes for goal.

After being taken off, Mane was seen fuming on the Reds bench, with the Senegalese international seemingly directing his anger towards Salah.

Pictures via Sky Sports