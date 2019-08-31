Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero scores fifth goal of the season as ace wraps up brilliant Man City team move vs Brighton

Manchester City
Posted by

Sergio Aguero scored yet another goal this afternoon, after the Argentine doubled Man City’s lead vs Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Having already bagged four times before today, Aguero added another to his tally for the season, as he finished off a brilliant team move for City just before half time.

After the ball was played to Mahrez, the Algerian back-heeled the ball to De Bruyne, whose cross met Aguero, who fired home to give City a 2-0 lead.

Great team goal all-round from Guardiola’s side!

Pictures via the Premier League

