Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero scores second goal of the game vs Brighton with superb strike for Man City

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
Posted by

Sergio Aguero scored an absolute belter for Man City this afternoon as he handed the home side a 3-0 lead vs Brighton.

Having already been 2-0 up going into half time, City found their third via Aguero just after the break, after the Argentine powered home from the edge of the box following some quick passing.

The strike was Aguero’s second of the match, and sixth of the season, as he looks to improve on the 20 goals he managed in the league last year.

Pictures via the Premier League

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Sergio Aguero