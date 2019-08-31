Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham scores third goal in two games as Chelsea ace fires home close-range volley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Tammy Abraham kept up his good start to the Premier League season this afternoon, as the Chelsea ace bagged a close-range volley against Sheffield United.

Having scored a brace against newly-promoted Norwich City last week, the Englishman took his tally in the league this season to three following a strike vs United.

After heading the ball down the Pulisic, it eventually fell back to Abraham, who fired home convincingly form seven yards out to hand the home side the lead.

Clinical!

