Some fans have reacted angrily to Kevin Danso’s reckless challenge on Manchester United’s Scott McTominay which led to the Southampton ace being sent off.

Defender Kevin Danso was shown a second yellow card and sent off for Southampton in the 73rd minute of this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The English-Austrian went from hero to zero in a matter of minutes, Danso’s challenge on Scott McTominay came less than five minutes after he produced a crucial assist for the Saints.

McTominay charged forward for the Red Devils and Danso wasn’t prepared to let the Scotsman get into the final third, the Austria international dived in recklessly to bring down the midfielder.

This was a no-brainer and Danso was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Take a look at the challenge below:

Danso Red card Southampton vs Manchester United 1-1 such a stupid challenge #SOUMUNpic.twitter.com/IJE8Nqia7j — Zwode (@STREQM1) August 31, 2019

And in comes agent Kevin Danso to get sent off for his beloved. #SOUMUN #KevinDanso pic.twitter.com/eUn6UJ0jQx — Sassy Ranma (@RanmaSassy) August 31, 2019

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the challenge:

Danso there’s no need for that. Shocking — Charles (@charlesdynasti) August 31, 2019

Disgusting tackle from Danso! Clearly deserved to be sent off. — FishNChips (@buhendrannico) August 31, 2019

Should have been a straight red. Horrendous challenge. People have been sent off for much less — Collin Birk (@lordbirk) August 31, 2019

That was stupid — Anthony Mansour (@Anthonymans24) August 31, 2019

20-year-old Danso is currently on loan at Southampton from Bundesliga side Augsburg.