Menu

Video: These fans blast Kevin Danso’s ‘horrendous’ tackle vs Manchester United which led to red card

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Some fans have reacted angrily to Kevin Danso’s reckless challenge on Manchester United’s Scott McTominay which led to the Southampton ace being sent off.

Defender Kevin Danso was shown a second yellow card and sent off for Southampton in the 73rd minute of this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The English-Austrian went from hero to zero in a matter of minutes, Danso’s challenge on Scott McTominay came less than five minutes after he produced a crucial assist for the Saints.

McTominay charged forward for the Red Devils and Danso wasn’t prepared to let the Scotsman get into the final third, the Austria international dived in recklessly to bring down the midfielder.

This was a no-brainer and Danso was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Take a look at the challenge below:

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the challenge:

20-year-old Danso is currently on loan at Southampton from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Kevin Danso Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ralph Hasenhuttl Scott McTominay