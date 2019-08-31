Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold benefitted from a stroke of luck this evening, the England international’s cross flew into the back of the net vs Burnley.
In the 33rd minute of this evening’s Premier League clash, Trent Alexander-Arnold fired a cross towards the back post – the boyhood Liverpool fans was left shocked when his cross flew into the top corner after catching Burnley stopper Nick Pope off guard.
Replays show that Alexander-Arnold’s cross was deflected off Burnley striker Chris Wood.
Check out Liverpool’s extraordinary opener below:
Alexander-Arnold harika bir gol att?. Liverpool 1-0 öne geçti.
Tüm Goller için • @KramponSport pic.twitter.com/MNSQ0Z8o02
— KramponVideo (@VideoKrampon) August 31, 2019
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool – Alexander-Arnold (GREAT GOAL) pic.twitter.com/2cfP0scYtt
— Gevorg Movsisian (@MovGev9) August 31, 2019
Liverpool couldn’t find a breakthrough against the Clarets until this bizarre effort.