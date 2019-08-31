Video: Vestergaard draws Southampton level with brilliant header vs Man Utd

Man Utd’s defensive woes continue as they were unable to keep Southampton out at St Mary’s on Saturday in the early kick-off.

Daniel James had given the visitors an early lead with a superb effort, and it looked as though the Red Devils would build on that and go on to secure all three points.

SEE MORE: Daniel James matches Alexis Sanchez stat after just four Premier League games for Man Utd

However, Southampton had other ideas as the drew themselves level shortly before the hour mark as United failed to read the warning signals.

Just moments after David De Gea produced an excellent save, the ball was sent back into the box and it was Jannik Vestergaard who rose above Victor Lindelof to send his effort into the goal, as seen in the video below.

It was a superb effort from the towering centre-half, although question marks will once again be raised over the defending from Man Utd who have now gone three consecutive Premier League games without keeping a clean sheet.

It’s an issue that plagued them last season as well, and given there is little doubt that they would have spoken about Vestergaard’s threat when coming up from the back for Southampton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be left bitterly disappointed with the way that they conceded.

The Saints are level! ? Jannik Vestergaard towers above Lindelof to thump home a header… 1-1, Game on! pic.twitter.com/zhN8wIIsK0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2019

The Saints level it! Catch the second half on NBCSN, or stream: https://t.co/lNEbQJLlgM pic.twitter.com/rq1vAAxbO1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 31, 2019