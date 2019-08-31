Menu

Video: Leicester’s Tielemans somehow escapes red card after horrible tackle on Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson

AFC Bournemouth Leicester City FC
Posted by

Youri Tielemans somehow escaped a red card for Leicester this afternoon, after he committed a horror tackle on Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.

With the game sat at 2-1, Leicester could very well have had a man sent off in the second half, after Belgian midfielder Tielemans produced a horrible challenge on Wilson which somehow escaped a red card.

It was a horrible attempt at getting the ball from Tielemans, who somehow managed to avoid getting shown a straight red card despite VAR being used.

Pictures via the Premier League

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Youri Tielemans