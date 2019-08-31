Here’s how some Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard’s lineup for today’s clash with Sheffield United, the Blues will be hoping to get their second win of the season.

Chelsea are hosting Premier League new boys Sheffield United this afternoon, the Blues came out on top after a nervy encounter with fellow promoted side Norwich City last weekend.

Academy stars Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham chipped in with the crucial goals which handed the west London club victory and Frank Lampard has repaid their faith by keeping the young duo in the starting eleven.

Chris Wilder’s side head into the clash with a draw, win and a loss from their three Premier League clashes so far. Whilst the Blades may lack a cutting edge, they’ve showed that they’re prepared to work hard and grind out results.

Lampard has made just one change to the side that were victorious last week, with academy graduate Fikayo Tomori being handed a start in the place of Andreas Christensen.

Tomori was impressive under Lampard’s tutelage at Derby County last season and the England Under-21s ace will be hoping to establish himself as an important first-team player this season.

18-year-old starlet Billy Gilmour has been called up to the bench.

Your Chelsea team to play Sheffield Utd! ?#CHESHU pic.twitter.com/gN8j1NUyDU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2019

Some fans have been shocked by Tomori’s inclusion in the starting lineup.

I feel as though the 21-year-old is expected to play a part this season and today’s clash is a relatively low-risk encounter which will give Lampard the chance to assess his ability in a Premier League clash.

Tomori can’t prove himself unless he’s given game time.

Here’s some reaction from Blues fans to the team news:

TOMORI OVER CHRISTENSEN WTF!? — Bryan (@ChelseaFCBryan_) August 31, 2019

Tomori over Christensen wtf?? — Ethan ????????? (@TheChelsTalks) August 31, 2019

We are definitely conceding today ? — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) August 31, 2019

Great to see Gilmour on the bench, I would have started Christensen ahead of Zouma alongside Tomori to be fair. So glad Kovacic is starting! Follow for follow? — Murphs (@LeftBackJM) August 31, 2019

Why is Tomori starting and not Christensen? Good to see Willian on the bench though. You know how bad he is when Barkley or Mount start on the wing. ? — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) August 31, 2019

Lampard has had a mixed start to his reign as Chelsea boss and the Blues legend will be hoping to pull off a win this afternoon which could allow the west London club to build some momentum as they target a top four finish.