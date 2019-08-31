Zidane admits “anything can happen” as Real Madrid look to splash some of €155M transfer budget ahead of deadline

Zinedine Zidane has stated that ‘anything can happen’ regarding Real Madrid’s transfer business ahead of Monday’s deadline.

European clubs have until Monday to wrap up any last-minute transfer dealings, and given the words of Zidane, it seems like Real could very be active between now and then.

Los Blancos have already bought in stars like Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy this summer, however despite this, it seems like the Spanish giants could still bring in some more players between now and Monday evening.

As per Marca, Zidane’s been speaking about Real’s transfer business, stating that “Anything can happen until Monday. One bomb, two bombs… But the important thing is tomorrow’s game.”

These words from Zidane come amid another report from Marca which states that Real still have around €155M to spend this summer, with Los Blancos still firmly in the hunt for Pogba and Neymar, whilst Eriksen and Van De Beek have also been linked.

Real could definitely do with adding to their somewhat weak midfield in the next few days, and given the players they’ve been linked with in thees reports, it seems like the La Liga outfit are well aware of this.

If Real do in fact have €155M left to spend this summer, we’re sure their fans would love to see them spend a fair chunk of it to improve the options they have throughout their squad in order to ensure it’s ready for the season ahead.