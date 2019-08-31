Zinedine Zidane has given Real Madrid the green light to seal a move for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes’ future has been widely talked about this summer, and now, it seems like Real could very well be in with a chance of landing his signature before Monday’s deadline.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has given Florentino Perez his approval in regards to a move for Fernandes, a move that’ll cost Los Blancos around €80M.

Fernandes was absolutely brilliant for Sporting last term, thus we can easily see why Real are willing to pay €80M in order to bring him to the Spanish capital this summer.

The Portuguese star bagged a combined 50 goals and assists in all competitions last season, form that has seemingly caught the eye of Zidane’s side if this report is anything to go off.

Given their current injury situation, Real could definitely do with some more options to pick from in the centre of the park.

Rodriguez, Isco and Asensio are all out of action at the moment due to injuries, thus Real’s decision to go for Fernandes ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline seems like a wise one to say the least.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Real manage to get a deal for Fernandes over the line in time, especially when you consider that there’s only around 48 left for Los Blancos to get it done.