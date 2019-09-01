Manchester United legend and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville slammed Arsenal star Granit Xhaka’s performance against Spurs, the midfielder recklessly gave away a penalty.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka whilst covering this afternoon’s north London derby on Sky Sports.

The aggressive midfielder gave away a penalty against Tottenham just before the first-half ended, England captain Harry Kane stepped up and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Xhaka was subsequently slammed by these Arsenal fans at halftime, some of the club’s faithful called for the star to be sold in January.

Arsenal shelled out £35m to sign Xhaka back in 2016, as per BBC Sport.

Neville also revealed that Xhaka “doesn’t seem to learn”, according to Mirror Football.

Here’s one of the things that Neville had to say about Xhaka:

Gary Neville on Granit Xhaka: ??“I don’t think I’ve watched Granit Xhaka play where he doesn’t make 50 fouls per half. “An experienced player who never becomes experienced.”#AFC #ARSTOT #COYG #COYS #NLD pic.twitter.com/0cfG5cfJbp — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) September 1, 2019

Here’s what else Neville had to say on Xhaka, quotes obtained from Mirror Sport:

He said: “[It’s] absolute madness from Xhaka. He does it week in, week out. Season after season. He doesn’t seem to learn.”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness seemed shocked that the Swiss star was still making these mistakes:

“[You’ve got to] stay on your feet, especially in the box, he’s 26 years old. It’s something you learn in your first week as a footballer.”

Xhaka has looked like a liability for the Gunners since his big-money switch prior to the 2016 Euros, with another crucial error in a high-stakes game, it might be time for the north London club to drop the midfielder.