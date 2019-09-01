“Absolute shambles”: These fans criticise Steven Gerrard for Old Firm Derby team selection

There’s no doubting Steven Gerrard has done a great job with Rangers but there are suggestions he struggles at the biggest moments.

His side couldn’t overcome Aberdeen in a semi-final last year when they had a real chance of silverware and it looks like he’s got his team selection horribly wrong today.

It’s remarkable when he’s spent the Summer stacking his squad with wide players like Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker. He selected five central minded midfielders today and it’s absolutely played into Neil Lennon’s hands.

These fans took to Twitter to express their frustration:

No wingers? Absolute shambles of a decision made by Gerrard, we have had a winning formation, so why change it?! — LewisMcinnes (@LewisM93_) September 1, 2019

Game has passed Aribo by. Clearly a better player when not having to play with his back to goal. Gerrard got that one wrong. — Billy Ferguson (@bferguson4) September 1, 2019

Gerrard has had a shocker here wae that XI. Fucking brutal. — Ross McKechnie (@rossmckechnie_1) September 1, 2019

The one chance to go at celtics defence and we send out a team with zero pace going forward. Shocking selection from Gerrard. Worst half of football I have seen in a long time. — Br (@Brian97771518) September 1, 2019

Just wondering what the fuck Gerrard is thinking with the team selection today. No fucking width or attacking options. Sort it out ffs — andy (@agraham195826) September 1, 2019

worst first half since gerrard came how many wingers did you say we had at the club ? against the worst celtic defence in years we have made them look good. — MIKE (@mikemecum) September 1, 2019

Shocker! playing basically 4 holding midfielders doesn’t work, same as last week creating absolutely nothing, bit of advice Gerrard don’t wait until the 87th minute to change it. — HOOLY (@HOOLY78) September 1, 2019

He has options like Jordan Jones and Alfredo Morelos on the bench to change things and try and get his side back into the game, but he will need to make some changes at half-time.

You feel another Celtic goal will probably kill the game.