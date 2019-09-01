Menu

“Absolute shambles”: These fans criticise Steven Gerrard for Old Firm Derby team selection

There’s no doubting Steven Gerrard has done a great job with Rangers but there are suggestions he struggles at the biggest moments.

His side couldn’t overcome Aberdeen in a semi-final last year when they had a real chance of silverware and it looks like he’s got his team selection horribly wrong today.

It’s remarkable when he’s spent the Summer stacking his squad with wide players like Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker. He selected five central minded midfielders today and it’s absolutely played into Neil Lennon’s hands.

He has options like Jordan Jones and Alfredo Morelos on the bench to change things and try and get his side back into the game, but he will need to make some changes at half-time.

You feel another Celtic goal will probably kill the game.

 