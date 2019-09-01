AC Milan set to beat their city rivals to the signing of Croatian star

It’s not so long ago that Inter and AC Milan would battle it out over the best players in world football as they they challenged each other for the league title. Now they are almost in the second tier of top Italian clubs and don’t target players of such a high profile.

According to reports, they are both looking to sign the Croatian star Ante Rebic.

The report comes from Football Italia who state according to Sky Sports in Italy and Germany that both teams are hoping to sign Rebic.

READ MORE: Bad news for De Ligt as Juventus target German international defender as injury cover

The story suggests that the player will be headed to AC Milan with a fee agreed of €25-30m. The transfer will give Fiorentina a welcome boost as they will receive a portion of the fee thanks to a sell on clause.

They also suggest the move comes after Atletico Madrid refused to lower their €50m asking price for Angel Correa, so Rebic is seen as the cheaper alternative.

The 25 year-old bounced between several clubs before settling in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. Since he arrived in 2016 he’s scored 17 league goals and become a key part of the Croatian national team.

The transfer would be bad news for Frankfurt fans as it means they will have lost Sebastien Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic in the same transfer window.