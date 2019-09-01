Real Madrid will be expected to comfortably beat Villarreal in tonight’s La Liga tie, here’s how Los Blancos fans have reacted to Zinedine Zidane’s lineup for the match.
Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back with a win against Villarreal this evening after succumbing to a draw in their La Liga clash with Valladolid last weekend.
Zinedine Zidane’s side will face Villarreal at their Ceramics Stadium.
Zidane has made three changes to the side that started last week’s match. Summer signing Ferland Mendy is making his competitive debut for Los Blancos in the place of Marcelo.
Fellow summer signing Luka Jovic will be making his first start for the Spanish giants in the place of James Rodriguez.
Winger Lucas Vazquez comes into the side for the injured Isco.
Superstars Luka Modric and Marcelo are on the bench.
Check out Madrid’s lineup for tonight’s clash:
?Our starting XI against @Eng_Villarreal:
13. Courtois
2. Carvajal
4. Ramos
5. Varane
8. Kroos
9. Benzema
11. Bale
14. Casemiro
17. Lucas Vázquez
18. Jovi?
23. Mendy
Substitutes:
1. Keylor Navas
3. Militão
10. Modric
12. Marcelo
15. Valverde
19. Odriozola
28. Vinicius Jr. pic.twitter.com/ozwgstWI42
— Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) September 1, 2019
Some fans were massively pleased with starts being handed to summer signings Jovic and Mendy:
MENDYYYYYYY
— ? (@FutbolAaliyah) September 1, 2019
Jovic!!!! Right decision!!!
— EEM (@EEMCR7) September 1, 2019
We need to win this
— K E N ? (@Kenn_Boateng) September 1, 2019
Jovic and mendy on squad finally. Thank you don Zidane Hala Madrid
— Sosa (@eaglefromwest) September 1, 2019
Hello? I’m I dreaming? Do i see jovic and mendy? ???????
— OMGItzJens (@Nepmafia) September 1, 2019
I like it honestly and hopefully starting two strikers will lead to goals.
— Gaymar’s Daddy (@MyNameIsVaas377) September 1, 2019
A relatively large group of fans weren’t pleased with Lucas Vazquez getting the nod:
WE DONT WANT VAZQUEZ
KICK HIM OUTTTTTTTT
— ??? ??? (@Foxomar12) September 1, 2019
Wow vazquez
— Young_Gamer7 (@Flores7Emerson) September 1, 2019
Vazquez????????????
— Aldo Garcia S. (@Aldo_Garcia16) September 1, 2019
Vazquez wtf
— ajay akhade (@ajayakhade5) September 1, 2019
With Barcelona dropping points against Osasuna yesterday afternoon, Madrid have the perfect chance to move ahead of their heated rivals early in the season.
Los Blancos need to mount a much better challenge for the La Liga title than they did last season.