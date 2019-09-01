Menu

‘Am I dreaming?’ – These Real Madrid fans react to Zidane’s lineup for Villarreal clash

Real Madrid will be expected to comfortably beat Villarreal in tonight’s La Liga tie, here’s how Los Blancos fans have reacted to Zinedine Zidane’s lineup for the match.

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back with a win against Villarreal this evening after succumbing to a draw in their La Liga clash with Valladolid last weekend.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will face Villarreal at their Ceramics Stadium.

Zidane has made three changes to the side that started last week’s match. Summer signing Ferland Mendy is making his competitive debut for Los Blancos in the place of Marcelo.

Fellow summer signing Luka Jovic will be making his first start for the Spanish giants in the place of James Rodriguez.

Winger Lucas Vazquez comes into the side for the injured Isco.

Superstars Luka Modric and Marcelo are on the bench.

Check out Madrid’s lineup for tonight’s clash:

Some fans were massively pleased with starts being handed to summer signings Jovic and Mendy:

A relatively large group of fans weren’t pleased with Lucas Vazquez getting the nod:

With Barcelona dropping points against Osasuna yesterday afternoon, Madrid have the perfect chance to move ahead of their heated rivals early in the season.

Los Blancos need to mount a much better challenge for the La Liga title than they did last season.

