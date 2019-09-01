Real Madrid will be expected to comfortably beat Villarreal in tonight’s La Liga tie, here’s how Los Blancos fans have reacted to Zinedine Zidane’s lineup for the match.

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back with a win against Villarreal this evening after succumbing to a draw in their La Liga clash with Valladolid last weekend.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will face Villarreal at their Ceramics Stadium.

Zidane has made three changes to the side that started last week’s match. Summer signing Ferland Mendy is making his competitive debut for Los Blancos in the place of Marcelo.

Fellow summer signing Luka Jovic will be making his first start for the Spanish giants in the place of James Rodriguez.

Winger Lucas Vazquez comes into the side for the injured Isco.

Superstars Luka Modric and Marcelo are on the bench.

Check out Madrid’s lineup for tonight’s clash:

?Our starting XI against @Eng_Villarreal:

13. Courtois

2. Carvajal

4. Ramos

5. Varane

8. Kroos

9. Benzema

11. Bale

14. Casemiro

17. Lucas Vázquez

18. Jovi?

23. Mendy Substitutes:

1. Keylor Navas

3. Militão

10. Modric

12. Marcelo

15. Valverde

19. Odriozola

28. Vinicius Jr. pic.twitter.com/ozwgstWI42 — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) September 1, 2019

Some fans were massively pleased with starts being handed to summer signings Jovic and Mendy:

Jovic!!!! Right decision!!! — EEM (@EEMCR7) September 1, 2019

We need to win this — K E N ? (@Kenn_Boateng) September 1, 2019

Jovic and mendy on squad finally. Thank you don Zidane Hala Madrid — Sosa (@eaglefromwest) September 1, 2019

Hello? I’m I dreaming? Do i see jovic and mendy? ??????? — OMGItzJens (@Nepmafia) September 1, 2019

I like it honestly and hopefully starting two strikers will lead to goals. — Gaymar’s Daddy (@MyNameIsVaas377) September 1, 2019

A relatively large group of fans weren’t pleased with Lucas Vazquez getting the nod:

WE DONT WANT VAZQUEZ

KICK HIM OUTTTTTTTT — ??? ??? (@Foxomar12) September 1, 2019

Wow vazquez — Young_Gamer7 (@Flores7Emerson) September 1, 2019

Vazquez???????????? — Aldo Garcia S. (@Aldo_Garcia16) September 1, 2019

Vazquez wtf — ajay akhade (@ajayakhade5) September 1, 2019

With Barcelona dropping points against Osasuna yesterday afternoon, Madrid have the perfect chance to move ahead of their heated rivals early in the season.

Los Blancos need to mount a much better challenge for the La Liga title than they did last season.