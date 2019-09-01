Real Madrid are seemingly very close to tying a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Clubs across Europe have until tomorrow evening to get any last-minute deals, and given recent news, it seems like Real are going to be one those clubs fighting until the end to get a late deal done.

According to ESPN journalist Manu Martin, Real Madrid are set to announce the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at some point tomorrow, with a deal for the player being almost done.

The Mirror reported yesterday that Sporting value Fernandes at around €70M, thus it’ll be interesting to see how much Real end up forking out in order to sign the Portuguese international tomorrow.

Given their lack of goal-scoring options in midfield, the signing of Fernandes looks like a very wise one for Sporting to make.

Pues una de las bombas que decía Zidane se va a anunciar mañana. Casi cerrado Bruno Fernandes. Llevaban razón en Florencia. @SportsCenter_nt — Manu Martín ESPN (@manumartin23) September 1, 2019

The 24-year-old scored 32 goals in all competitions for Sporting last term, with the player also adding 18 assists to that tally as well, as he produced a truly standout campaign for Marcel Keizer’s side.

Given their recent injury crisis, Real only have the likes of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro to choose from in the centre of the park, thus adding Fernandes to their squad will give Zidane’s options in that area a big boost.

Whether Real manage to get a deal for Fernandes over the line in time remains to be seen, however given this news from Martin, it seems we can’t blame Real fans for getting their hopes up in regards to seeing their side complete a last-minute move for the midfielder…