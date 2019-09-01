Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a late potential transfer swoop for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

According to Don Balon, the Denmark international could be clear to leave Spurs for an asking price of around £63million, and it may be that a late move to La Liga is still possible.

Eriksen is also linked by Don Balon with Real Madrid, so it will be intriguing to see which part of the Spanish capital he ends up in if he does manage to leave Tottenham in the next 24 hours or so.

The 27-year-old would be a huge loss for Spurs, having shown himself to be one of the finest creative players in Europe in recent years.

There’s no doubt Atletico could benefit from a player like Eriksen in their ranks as they may be in with their best shot at winning La Liga ever since their surprise victory in 2013/14.

Diego Simeone has a solid defence and some top attacking players in Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix, so someone like Eriksen behind them could be ideal to ensuring they have chances to score a lot of goals.

Real, however, will surely be fierce rivals for this deal as they also still look in need of strengthening after such a bad season last term.