Aubameyang just three goals away from breaking Arsenal record set by Henry following goal vs Spurs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a crucial goal for Arsenal this evening, as the Gunners came from behind to draw 2-2 with north London rivals Spurs at the Emirates.

Unai Emery’s side scored in both halves today, as they salvaged a draw from the first north London derby of the season after being two goals down.

Pochettino’s side scored twice thanks to goals from Kane and Eriksen, with Lacazette then halving Arsenal’s deficit just before half time.

Aubameyang then scored with around 20 minutes to go to tie the scores up at 2-2, with this scoreline then staying the same until the final whistle.

The Gabon international’s goal was a typical striker’s finish, and one that we’re sure all Arsenal fans were relieved to see him score.

After the ball was crossed into the box by Guendouzi, Aubameyang timed his run brilliantly, as he tapped the ball past Lloris to bag an equaliser for the home side.

And it was this strike that saw the forward edge ever closer to beat a club record that was set by Thierry Henry 19 years ago.

According to Opta, Aubameyang’s strike was his seventh consecutive home league goal for the Gunners, which means the 30-year-old needs just one goal in each of his next three home games in the league to break Henry’s record of scoring in nine consecutive home Premier League outings.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Aubameyang can break Henry’s record over the next few weeks, however given that Arsena’s next three home league games are against Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Palace, we’d be pretty confident in seeing the forward break Henry’s record soon.