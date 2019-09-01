Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi hopes to return to the squad following the international break.

The 18-year-old sustained an Achilles rupture during a Premier League match against which cut his season short and ruled him out for a few months.

Hudson-Odoi has been out of action this season so far but he hopes of being back in the squad by the conclusion of the international break. As quoted by Sky Sports, the teenager said: “Recovery has gone really well and I feel good. Hopefully I can be back after the international break. We have to just get things going and hopefully everything goes to plan.

I was scared it could take longer but really recovery has gone very well and I am really happy everything has gone to plan. Now I just can’t wait to get back on the pitch and start playing again.”

Last season, Hudson-Odoi scored 5 goals and provided as many assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. The teenager’s performances for Chelsea earned him a call-up to the England national team and he made his international debut in a Euro qualifier against Czech Republic at Wembley.

The Blues have started the season in shaky manner, having gained only 5 points from their first four matches. Yesterday, Frank Lampard’s team squandered a two-goal lead against Sheffield United to draw the game 2-2. Chelsea’s next match is against Wolves at the Molineux after which they play their first Champions League match against Valencia at Stamford Bridge.