It shouldn’t shock anybody that Celtic are desperately searching for another left back after losing Kieran Tierney and his replacement has struggled badly. According to reports they have desperately tried to push through a signing in time to play against Rangers today.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic put Greg Taylor through a medical yesterday in a bid to try and have him signed and eligible to play today.

They report the deal will involve a transfer fee plus Jack Hendry on loan and a permanent move for Calvin Miler going to Kilmarnock in exchange. Miller can play left-back so could help replace Taylor in the Killie squad.

There is no indication yet which says he has been signed in time so Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo looks set to start. This should worry Celtic fans as he’s looked awful defensively and in possession since joining.

Rangers are strong down the right hand side and James Tavernier will be relishing the prospect rampaging forward into Celtic’s weak area.

The game kicks of at 12:00, so it’s unlikely the signing and registration will be done in time.