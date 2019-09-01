“Don’t want his style near Liverpool”: These fans react to the prospect of Steven Gerrard replacing Klopp

It seems almost inevitable that when the time comes for Klopp to leave Anfield, Steven Gerrard will be primed to take over. It’s actually hard to tell if he would be able to cut it back down in the Premier League, he’s done a good job with Rangers but has failed at the biggest moments so far.

Today’s Old Firm Derby was a pretty big deal for Rangers fans- they had built a great squad, Celtic were self-destructing and if they romped to a big home victory then Celtic’s run of league titles could be in jeopardy. Instead they went down 2-0 and it was utterly deserved.

READ MORE: Scottish giants failed in bid to sign Phil Foden on loan from Man City

Gerrard opted for a five man midfield, fair enough you might think but he did select five central midfielders so the lack of width was staggering. Celtic’s defence has looked so vulnerable in recent weeks yet they absolutely strolled the game.

These fans have taken to Twitter to react to Gerrard’s mistakes today and comment on Liverpool’s possible future if he did land the job:

Yeah I completely agree. I love Gerrard has a Liverpool player but don’t want his style of 1970s football anywhere near Liverpool. — sean redmond (@seanredmond248) September 1, 2019

Gerrard setting up to draw just shows he’s still got that loser mindset from his Liverpool days, he’ll never manage a big team — Dominic Crozier (@dominic_crozier) September 1, 2019

If Gerrard is looking to take Liverpool in the next 10 years he has a lot of learning to do! Rangers discipline over the past season or 2 with him at the helm has been nothing short of atrocious! I still can’t understand why he took Rangers as his first big job. Crazy. — The Irish Kop (@TheIrishKop) September 1, 2019

To think Gerrard is probably gonna be Liverpool’s next manager n all ? — Dan.C (@Dan_C385) September 1, 2019

Thanks Gerrard cost us 3 massive points today. Send Ojo back to Liverpool aswell. Embarassing — The Famous (@TheFamousRFC) September 1, 2019

no offence to gerrard but i don’t want him managing liverpool anytime soon — – (@eoinsim1) September 1, 2019

Steven Gerrard can never be Liverpool manager Imho, Just not Smart enough I’m afraid. — Reed (@reedreed25) September 1, 2019

Let’s not forget Gerrard has done a decent job at Rangers. They were in absolute turmoil when he took over and he got rid of a lot of terrible players and built a squad capable of challenging for the title.

The problem is all he’s really done is get them back to where they should be as an absolute minimum. Liverpool are going through a great time at the moment and he just hasn’t shown enough to suggest he would be worthy of taking over from Klopp whenever the time comes.