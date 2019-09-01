Tottenham could reportedly have been given the green light to reignite their interest in Juventus forward Paulo Dybala when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Argentina international was notably in talks over a move to Spurs this summer before it fell through, but football.london suggest the north Londoners could still do a deal in the winter as the player has not agreed any other summer move.

Dybala is a top performer and could do a great job for Tottenham, especially as they face the prospect of losing star playmaker Christian Eriksen in the near future.

Even if the Denmark international isn’t snapped up in the final day of the transfer window for European clubs, he has less than a year to run on his current Spurs contract.

This means Eriksen is technically free to start negotiating a move for next season with a foreign club from January onwards.

The 27-year-old would be a tough act to follow in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but Dybala will surely remain on their radar as a possible option if he continues to struggle to hold down a key role at Juventus.