Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes said that he wanted to move to England in the summer but the offers made were not to the club’s satisfaction.

The Portuguese international was linked to a move to Spurs with the Daily Mail claiming that he agreed personal terms with the north London outfit.

Manchester United was another club Fernandes was linked to but according to the Mirror, the Red Devils were reluctant to pay €70million for him.

Fernandes himself said that he wanted a move to the Premier League and Spurs made offers for him but none of them convinced Sporting. As quoted by Record, the Portuguese international told GQ: “As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me. Everything was right with me – or practically should be. I never made any big demands, my manager was always dealing with the financials. It was and is my goal to play in England, Sporting you know that, everyone knows that, and there were conditions for things to be done. But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision.”

Fernandes is still linked to a move away from Lisbon with recent reports claiming that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. Don Balon claimed that Zinedine Zidane has given his approval to the club regarding a transfer for the 24-year-old.

The Sporting CP captain was terrific for the club last season, netting 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. Sporting won a domestic double of the Portuguese League Cup and the Taca de Portugal while Fernandes was adjudged the Primeira Liga’s Player of the Season.

This season, the 24-year-old has already scored a goal and has provided four assists in four matches. Sporting are currently third in the league behind Famalicao and Boavista.

Given how Fernandes has been performing, there’s surely a chance of Spurs making an approach for him in January. Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Don Balon claiming that Los Blancos have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign the Danish international for €84m, and Fernandes could be a suitable replacement for the Lilywhites if they lost their star playmaker.