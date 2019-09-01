Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has reportedly given the green light to seal a transfer to Real Madrid, with the two clubs now needing to reach an agreement on a deal.

The Denmark international has been a world class performer during his time with Spurs and it’s little surprise to see him continue to attract links with bigger clubs due to his contract situation.

Eriksen has less than a year to run on his current Tottenham contract, so would be able to negotiate a free transfer to a foreign club for next season from January onwards.

According to Diario Gol, however, he has personally agreed on a move to Real Madrid this summer as long as the two clubs can quickly strike a deal before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

If Real can bring the 27-year-old in, it could be a superb piece of business, but one imagines Spurs won’t want to let such an important player go now when they cannot replace him until January.

That said, the north Londoners did strengthen their midfield earlier in the summer by bringing in Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, who could fill that potential Eriksen void between them.