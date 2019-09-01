Menu

Euro giants interested in Liverpool starlet who wants to leave the club

Liverpool FC
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan.

According to Liverpool Echo, Fiorentina made an offer to sign the 18-year-old on loan for this season with the option of buying him for €1.8 million next summer but the Reds rejected it.

Duncan had an impressive 18/19 season with Liverpool’s youth team, scoring 25 goals and providing 8 assists. He featured in some of the club’s pre-season matches, scoring against Tranmere Rovers. However, he is yet to make a single first-team appearance for the club. So far, Duncan has made 3 appearances for the reserve team this season.

According to 90min, Borussia Dortmund are interesting in signing the 18-year-old who wants to leave the club. The Euro giants who signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City’s youth team, are preparing a bid for Duncan.

Given the amount of quality that Liverpool have up front, it will be very difficult for Duncan to find game time at the club. However, a move to Dortmund may not guarantee him much playing time either but he could get first-team football there.