Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan.

According to Liverpool Echo, Fiorentina made an offer to sign the 18-year-old on loan for this season with the option of buying him for €1.8 million next summer but the Reds rejected it.

Duncan had an impressive 18/19 season with Liverpool’s youth team, scoring 25 goals and providing 8 assists. He featured in some of the club’s pre-season matches, scoring against Tranmere Rovers. However, he is yet to make a single first-team appearance for the club. So far, Duncan has made 3 appearances for the reserve team this season.

According to 90min, Borussia Dortmund are interesting in signing the 18-year-old who wants to leave the club. The Euro giants who signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City’s youth team, are preparing a bid for Duncan.

Given the amount of quality that Liverpool have up front, it will be very difficult for Duncan to find game time at the club. However, a move to Dortmund may not guarantee him much playing time either but he could get first-team football there.