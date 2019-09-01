Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes is reportedly keen on a late transfer to Real Madrid as Florentino Perez eyes him up as a potential replacement for the injured Marco Asensio.

That’s according to Don Balon, who report that Guedes would cost around €65million to sign from Real’s La Liga rivals Valencia this summer, in what could well be a smart move.

The Portugal international has long looked a bright prospect for the future, though he’s yet to truly show his true potential after a stop-start career and a lot of moving around.

Guedes could, however, come into his own in a better team and may well fit in well in Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid squad.

As Don Balon note, Asensio’s long-term injury for this season means Los Blancos could do with cover, and Guedes is a similar style of player.

The 22-year-old may well end up fulfilling his enormous potential and could soon end up being a more useful player for Real than someone like Gareth Bale if they do succeed in securing this late signing.