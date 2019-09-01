Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has urged Unai Emery to unleash a front three of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette against Tottenham today.

The Gunners are yet to start with all three in attack so far this season, with Lacazette so far the main one of the three who’s had to settle for a place on the bench.

It remains to be seen if Emery will risk such an attack-minded system in such a big game, but there does also seem to be some sense in really taking the game to Spurs today as they arrive at the Emirates Stadium in poor form.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t won a game since the opening day of the season and were beaten at home by Newcastle in their last match, with their defence looking suspect so far.

That could mean the addition of Lacazette really helps Arsenal reek havoc up front, and Keown seems keen for the Frenchman to finally get a start this afternoon.

“Emery loves to chop and change his shape. He showed that last season,” the former Arsenal defender told the Daily Mail.

“On February 3, for example, Arsenal used a classic 4-4-2 formation against Manchester City. In the following fixture, they used 3-4-3 against Huddersfield. Next up came a 4-2-3-1 shape against Southampton, then a 3-4-2-1 against Bournemouth.

“Even I’m getting confused just thinking about it. As a defender, you like consistency. You like to know what you’re doing. So far this season, Emery has stood by four at the back.

“I’d suggest sticking with that for Tottenham, as well as starting their big three in attack.

“I’d like to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe all start, but your guess is as good as mine what system he will use!”