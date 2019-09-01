Jordan Henderson has rubbished any concerns that he picked up an injury during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley this weekend.

The Reds continued their fine start to the Premier League this term, as they beat Sean Dyche’s side 3-0 at Turf Moor to retain their place at the top of the table.

Goals from Mane, Firmino and an own goal form Chris Wood proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as the Merseyside club maintained their perfect start in the league this year.

During the second half of the game, it seemed as if Henderson had picked up a knock, as the England international was substituted after being given treatment by Liverpool’s medical staff.

Some may have been worried about whether or not the midfielder was injured, however following the game, Henderson has come out and confirmed that fans have nothing to worry about in regards to his fitness.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about being taken off vs Burnley, Henderson stated “I was all right. I was fine. I don’t know, maybe the gaffer thought I was hobbling about a bit. But no, it’s fine.”

This news will come as a boost for Liverpool, as it seems like Henderson is absolutely fine following this little episode vs Burnley.

The Reds captain has been a key part of his side for a number of years now, and having him sat on the sidelines for any period of time due to injury wouldn’t have been good news for the club.