Menu

“Laughable but predictable”:These fans react as Callum McGregor avoids punishment for horrible late challenge

Celtic FC
Posted by

There seems to be an unwritten rule in Old Firm Derby’s where the first 15 minutes are absolutely no holds barred. It doesn’t matter what you do, the ref is too scared to get his cards out early.

That has never been more evident than Callum McGregor managing to avoid even a booking with a horrible late challenge.

READ MORE: More Rangers players feature in combined Old Firm XI as it’s clear where Celtic’s problems lie

The standard of refereeing in Scotland has been atrocious over recent years and Bobby Madden has provided the latest example this afternoon.

These fans too to Twitter to express their disbelief at the lack of punishment:

It will be interesting to see when the first yellow card is handed out and how it compares to the McGregor challenge

 

More Stories callum Mcgregor