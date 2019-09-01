“Laughable but predictable”:These fans react as Callum McGregor avoids punishment for horrible late challenge

There seems to be an unwritten rule in Old Firm Derby’s where the first 15 minutes are absolutely no holds barred. It doesn’t matter what you do, the ref is too scared to get his cards out early.

That has never been more evident than Callum McGregor managing to avoid even a booking with a horrible late challenge.

The standard of refereeing in Scotland has been atrocious over recent years and Bobby Madden has provided the latest example this afternoon.

These fans too to Twitter to express their disbelief at the lack of punishment:

Callum McGregor the winner of this week’s ‘you can do whatever you like in the first ten minutes of an old firm game’ award! — Stephen Craig (@StephenCraig81) September 1, 2019

I’ve been slagging today’s officials for their masonic leanings, but that really should have been at least a yellow card for Callum McGregor. Some refs would have sent him off. Stupid challenge and totally needless. — Jonathan O’Brien (@obrien_jonathan) September 1, 2019

Madden shouldn’t be allowed to red these games gives rangers nothing because he’s terrified over being labelled a mason. If that isn’t a yellow for McGregor nothing is — Lloyd Paton (@lloydpato) September 1, 2019

If there is ANY red/yellow card controversy in this old firm game it will be Madden’s own fault. That McGregor tackle on Arfield as bad as you’ll see and he let it go. — Cammy MacDonald (@Cammy_MacDonald) September 1, 2019

That McGregor foul would have been skirting close to a red had it been executed by any other team in the league. To not even give a yellow is laughable. But predictable. — CF (@Kman252525) September 1, 2019

It will be interesting to see when the first yellow card is handed out and how it compares to the McGregor challenge