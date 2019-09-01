Liverpool have broken their own club record of consecutive league wins by making it 13 in a row against Burnley yesterday.

The Reds won 3-0 at Turf Moor thanks to an own goal from Chris Wood, followed by strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

That means Liverpool have now won 13 on the trot in the Premier League, breaking their previous record of 12 and also matching the superb feat of Tottenham back in 1960.

According to the stat below from Opta Joe, LFC have scored more than once in each of their 13 wins, meaning they’re only the second team ever to manage that, and the first in 59 years.

13 – Liverpool have won 13 league games in a row for the first time in their history, while they're only the second English top-flight side to win 13 in a row while scoring more than once each time (after Tottenham in 1960). Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/LhpdK9L6z2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

Jurgen Klopp’s team certainly are pretty special, and go into the international break top of the table after a perfect start of four wins from four.

It could be a bad omen, however, according to this other stat below from Opta, who claim only two of the teams to top the table at the end of August in the last 12 seasons have gone on to win the title.

31/8 – The team top of the Premier League at the end of August has failed to go on and win the division in 10 of the last 12 seasons, with Chelsea the exceptions in 2009-10 and 2014-15. Marathon. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

Liverpool missed out to Manchester City by just a point last season, which was also their best ever points total of 97.

One imagines Pep Guardiola’s side will be a force to be reckoned with again this term, so few would be surprised if Liverpool failed to keep their place at the top by the end of the campaign.

Liverpool’s club-record 13 league wins in a row in full:

Liverpool 4-2 Burnley

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Cardiff 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield

Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool