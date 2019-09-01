Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas believes the Aymeric Laporte injury blow could be enough to swing this season’s Premier League title race in Liverpool’s favour.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after the first four matches played, having won the Champions League and finished just a point behind Man City in the league last season.

Jenas now thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side have been handed a huge boost as it looks like City face the blow of being without key defender Laporte for some time.

According to the Daily Express, the Frenchman was taken to hospital after being stretchered off in City’s win over Brighton.

With Vincent Kompany leaving the Etihad Stadium over the summer and no new signings coming in at centre-back, this does look like leaving City very short of options at the back.

Of course, this MCFC side are still one of the best teams in the world, and their attack alone could be enough to still deliver the title.

Jenas, however, may have a point with his analysis on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Express.

“In my opinion, the way he played last year, and how good he actually is, this is the type of injury – if it’s as bad as it looks – which shifts the title towards Anfield,” he said.

“It’s that big of an injury, and you can see how frustrated he [Guardiola] was there.”