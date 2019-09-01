Jordan Henderson reveals what Sadio Mane did in the dressing room after row with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed Sadio Mane’s reaction in the dressing room after the game after he lashed out at team-mate Mohamed Salah in the win over Burnley.

The Reds strolled to victory at Turf Moor, beating Sean Dyche’s side 3-0 to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table, but things turned sour as Mane appeared furious at Salah for failing to pass to him when he was unmarked in a dangerous position.

However, it seems things may not have been as heated as they seemed, or at least not for very long, according to Henderson, who is quoted in the Daily Mirror as explaining how things unfolded afterwards and why he doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing when team-mates get into arguments.

“I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he (Mane) came in, he was laughing and joking,” Henderson said.

“The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that.

“He performed really well again. Him and Bobby were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game.

“Like I said, we want to push each other. We want to improve all the time. I quite like that now and again. I think we need it.”

LFC fans will hope this doesn’t affect the harmony in the dressing room as they look to build on their recent success under Jurgen Klopp, which saw them win the Champions League last season and finish on a club-record 97 points in the Premier League, just one behind champions Manchester City.