Manchester City star still eyed for shock deadline day transfer

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is reportedly still a surprise transfer target for Bayern Munich ahead of tomorrow’s deadline in Europe.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Bavarian giants are eyeing up some late deals, with Sane among their targets despite his current injury situation.

It’s been a busy summer for Bayern, who have signed the likes of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, and it seems they’re not done yet as they could still make an ambitious raid on City.

As well as that, the Mirror also link them with an interest in Juventus duo Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can before Monday’s deadline.

One imagines City will surely do all they can to keep hold of Sane at this point, with the club unable to replace the influential Germany international until the transfer window re-opens for English clubs in January.

Sane has been an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad in recent times, even if some would argue he’s not started as often as he should have.

The 23-year-old could also undoubtedly play a key role at Bayern, who need attacking players after the blow of losing both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.

Perisic could be a decent signing, but only a short-term one due to his age, while Coutinho has only joined on loan from Barcelona.