Man United are said to be keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as the club grow weary regarding the situation surrounding David De Gea’s future.

As per the Sun, De Gea is yet to pen a new deal with the Red Devils, with his current contract set to run out next summer, whilst it’s also noted that because of this, De Gea could be sold in January for a fee of around £30M.

And because of this, the club are eyeing up potential replacements should the Spaniard leave, with players such as Oblak and Dominik Livakovic being linked with the Red Devils, according to the Sun.

De Gea has been one of the best goalkeepers on the planet for quite some time now, and should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side see him leave in the near future, it’ll come as a big blow.

The Spanish international has often kept United in games almost single-handedly during his time at Old Trafford, and given this, seeing him depart for another club will not be a sight that fans of the club want to see.

Should they manage to get their hands on Oblak, however, we’re sure United fans wouldn’t be too sad about seeing De Gea depart Old Trafford.

During his time with Atletico, Oblak has shown exactly why some rate him as the best ‘keeper on the planet, with the Slovenian’s displays for Simeone’s side contributing significantly to their excellent defensive record.

Will United end up tying De Gea down to a new deal in the coming months? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.