Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has appeared to aim a major dig at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

See the screen grab below as the Serbia international has been spotted liking an angry anti-Solskjaer comment on Instagram.

As you can see, this fan has slammed the Red Devils boss for not showing more faith in Matic, admitting he’s beginning to ‘hate’ the Norwegian tactician.

While Matic has not said anything himself, to be seen liking a comment as negative as this one is undoubtedly a very bad look from the former Chelsea man.

Matic had been more of a regular at Man Utd under previous manager Jose Mourinho, but only made his first appearance of the season yesterday against Southampton when he came on as a substitute.

The 31-year-old hasn’t been at his best for a while now, but it seems he isn’t at all happy about being sidelined by Solskjaer, if his endorsement of the comment above is anything to go by.