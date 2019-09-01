Menu

Video: “The positional sense of a corpse” – Man United super-fan names star who’s become a real problem for Solskjaer’s side

Manchester United FC
Manchester United super-fan Mark Goldbridge has gone on an extraordinary rant against Marcus Rashford after a poor performance in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The England international could not help the Red Devils pick up a much-needed win, with Goldbridge singling him out as a real problem up front.

In the video clip above, United Stand presenter Goldbridge slams Rashford for having the ‘positional sense of a corpse’ and playing like he’s blindfolded.

This seems a tad harsh on Rashford, who has long looked one of the most exciting young players in the country.

That said, the 21-year-old will need to improve fast if he is to show himself to be good enough to replace a more out-and-out centre-forward like Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Inter Milan in the summer.

