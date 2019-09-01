Manchester United super-fan Mark Goldbridge has gone on an extraordinary rant against Marcus Rashford after a poor performance in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The England international could not help the Red Devils pick up a much-needed win, with Goldbridge singling him out as a real problem up front.

‘Marcus Rashford upfront playing like he’s playing Pin The Tail on The Donkey. All the positional sense of a corpse.’ Goldbridge going in ??? pic.twitter.com/NTUBNCbJ3s — Goldbridge World™ (@GoldbridgeWorld) September 1, 2019

In the video clip above, United Stand presenter Goldbridge slams Rashford for having the ‘positional sense of a corpse’ and playing like he’s blindfolded.

This seems a tad harsh on Rashford, who has long looked one of the most exciting young players in the country.

That said, the 21-year-old will need to improve fast if he is to show himself to be good enough to replace a more out-and-out centre-forward like Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Inter Milan in the summer.