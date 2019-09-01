Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Paul Pogba lost some sloppy balls during the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Red Devils boss analysed Pogba’s performance after the game, generally sounding positive about what the France international contributed going forward, even if he conceded he didn’t have a perfect game.

Solskjaer added that Pogba was not the only one who looked a little sloppy in possession at the St Mary’s Stadium ass Man Utd extended their winless run to three games.

“I think we as a team after about half-an-hour started giving sloppy balls away and Paul was one of them,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Express.

“He wasn’t any different to anyone else.

“We as a team didn’t play well but in the last 20 minutes or half-an-hour he did create loads for us going forward.”

Fans will no doubt expect a bit more from a player of Pogba’s calibre, who continues to struggle to look his best in a United shirt after an inconsistent three years at the club.

The 26-year-old has so often looked better when playing for his country, and also shone a lot brighter during his time at previous club Juventus.

United, however, have issues all over the pitch after a poor start to the season, with the team drawing against Wolves and Southampton and losing at home to Crystal Palace following such a promising start when they beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening day of the campaign.