Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has laid into Romelu Lukaku following his transfer to Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgium international struggled during his time at Old Trafford, failing to live up to the kind of form he displayed for much of his career with Everton.

Lukaku can now revive his career in Serie A, and while Neville says he has no issues with his talent, he has seemingly accused him of thinking he’s bigger than Man Utd.

See the exchange above as Neville rubbishes claims he has issues with players who aren’t English, as he merely slams Lukaku for not really wanting to be at MUFC.

This is unlikely to go down well with Lukaku himself, who recently hit out at Neville in an interview with the BBC.

He said: “He (Neville) can talk about my fitness but he should never say anything about my professionalism, that I don’t work hard enough. That is something he cannot say. All the coaches I have had say the same thing about me.”

Neville’s latest tweet once again seems to call Lukaku’s character into question, which does perhaps seem a bit harsh as there doesn’t appear to be any substantial evidence to back that up.

It’s not clear what Neville is basing his accusations on, but it’s possible that his connections inside Old Trafford have led him to believe the 26-year-old was a bad presence.

Either way, the pundit makes it clear he’s ‘delighted’ Lukaku is gone and wants other players sold too if they don’t care enough about United.