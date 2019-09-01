Manchester United drop worrying Paul Pogba transfer hint by axing star from official 2020 club calendar

Manchester United have reportedly not included Paul Pogba in their upcoming 2020 official club calendar in what could be a worrying transfer hint.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who note that Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus for much of this summer.

The France international one of the biggest names at Old Trafford, so surely makes sense as someone you’d want to feature heavily on a piece of club merchandise like this.

Instead, the Mirror claims the twelve months will feature Victor Lindelof, Andreas Pereira, David de Gea, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and a picture of the club’s stadium Old Trafford.

It may well be that some at Man Utd consider it too risky putting Pogba on the calendar as there’s a chance he’ll be on the move either in January or in the summer of 2020.

It is worth noting that another report from the Mirror states that the 26-year-old remains keen on a dream move to Real Madrid and will snub offers of a new contract in order to try and push for a switch to the Bernabeu.

That said, there is also no room for other big names like summer signings Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Other absentees include Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Fred and highly-rated youngsters like Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner.

Still, none of these are in the same league as Pogba in terms of marketability, so this development is bound to raise a few eyebrows.