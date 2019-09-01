Man United boss Solskjaer provides update on Pogba injury and transfer situation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided updates on Paul Pogba’s injury and transfer situation after the Southampton game yesterday.

The France international has been linked several times with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, and technically still has until tomorrow evening to potentially leave the club in this transfer window.

Pogba was linked with Juventus by the Daily Express earlier this summer, with that report surprisingly suggesting United could be prepared to let the 26-year-old go even though the transfer deadline has passed for Premier League clubs.

Marca, meanwhile, continue to claim Pogba wants a move to Real Madrid, but Solskjaer has now said his star midfielder won’t be going anywhere.

“Paul Pogba will be playing for us,” the Norwegian tactician is quoted by the Express.

This won’t come as too much of a surprise as it would be a hugely risky move for Man Utd to sell a player of Pogba’s talent now, with no possibility of signing a replacement until January.

Solskjaer also commented on Pogba’s injury, which doesn’t sound too bad as he expects him to play for France during the upcoming international break.

He added: “He twisted his ankle, I think, but he’ll go away and hopefully it’s not too bad and he can play for France because I know how much he loves his country and playing for them.”