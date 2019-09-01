Manchester City are planning to make a move for this exciting talent in the January transfer window, the attacker is also being watched closely by rivals Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are planning to beat rivals Manchester United to the signing of Norwegian sensation Hakon Evjen, by making a bid for the ace in January.

The 19-year-old winger has been sensational since breaking into the first-team of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, the starlet’s team are currently leading the country’s top-flight.

In 19 appearances so far this season the ace has scored nine goals and registered four assists. The Norway youth international has scored 5 league goals in his last six games.

According to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, both United and City sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action last month.

Evjen was quizzed about the interest in his services following the clash and revealed to the Norwegian outlet that “he’s a United boy” but he can’t deny that “City are one of the best teams in the world.”

Welshman Dan James has been a huge success since his move to United this summer and a talent like Evjen could have a similar impact if he’s given the chance to shine.

The Red Devils should pull out all the stops to sign the ace, especially considering that he can strike up a great relationship with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Evjen’s impressive performances have no doubt put him on the brink of a senior call up for Norway, so the Manchester outfits will have to act fast in signing the ace before his asking price is marked up.

Evjen has represented Norway from Under-15s through to Under-20s level. The ace was also recently named in the country’s Under-21s squad for the upcoming international break.